Heighway commits to Acadia Axemen AUS football squad

FALL RIVER: A Lockview High football player is heading to the Valley to continue his passion for the sport he loves, football.

Campbell Heighway was announced by the Acadia Axemen of the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) football division recently as signing to the team to begin play in the 2024-2025 season.

Hieghway is a senior in his final year at LHS in Fall River and was an integral part in the Dragons capturing the 2023 School Sport Nova Scotia provincial football championship.

The six-foot-five, 225-pound offensive lineman/tight end joins Acadia from Lockview High School where he played from 2020-23.

With the 2023 provincial championship Dragons he was the team captain and lineman of the year in 2023, heart and hustle award winner in 2022 and the rookie of the year in 2020.



“Campbell was a three-year captain for his high school team and finished his career with a huge comeback win in the provincial final, playing on both sides of the ball,” the Axemen said in a post announcing the signing on their Facebook page.

“We’re excited to have Campbell be part of the proud tradition of Maritime lineman playing at Acadia.”



Heighway also spent time with the provincial program over the last four years.

He has suited up with Team Nova Scotia’s U14 team in 2020 and U18 team in 2023.