N.S. launches Community Solar Program

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s new Community Solar Program will help community groups and businesses set up solar gardens and sell their renewable electricity to subscribers who can’t install their own solar panels, the Minister for Natural Resources and Renewables said.

“Not everyone has the ability to install their own solar panels. This program creates the opportunity to buy solar energy from a community provider instead,” said Tory Rushton.

“This is just one of the many changes we’re making to give Nova Scotians clean, reliable power at affordable rates, while helping us reach our climate change goals.”

There are many reasons why people can’t install solar panels on their homes, including lack of roof space, too much shade, living in an apartment, condo or other shared housing arrangement, or cost.

The Community Solar Program will make solar energy an option for people in these situations.



Non-profits, co-operatives, First Nations communities, municipalities, businesses, universities and colleges are permitted to build and own solar gardens.

New gardens under the Community Solar Program are expected to be up and running by spring 2026, at which pointpeople can subscribe to them at a slightly lower power rate.

Introducing at least 500 megawatts of new local, renewable energy by 2026 and an additional 50 megawatts of new community solar are commitments in Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth.

The plan aims to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for all Nova Scotians.

It includes initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, switch to clean energy, create a clean economy, make homes and buildings energy efficient and able to stand up to the impacts of climate change, and help Nova Scotians adapt to the changing climate.

Quotes:

“Solar Nova Scotia is thrilled to see the launch of the provincial Community Solar Program, an initiative that will extend the benefits of solar energy to a wider range of Nova Scotians.

This program will lead to strong growth in the solar industry and contribute to the ambitious shared goal of transitioning away from coal-based electricity in Nova Scotia by 2030.

“We applaud the province for their leadership on this initiative and look forward to the benefits it will bring to our communities and our members.”

— David Brushett, Chair, Solar Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

– the province is investing $5.2 million in 2024-25 to help with the capital costs of building community solar gardens

– one megawatt of solar power can power about 131 homes for a year

– each community solar garden can produce up to 10 megawatts of power

– eligible groups can work together to build and own a solar garden

– subscribers will get a solar energy credit of $0.02 per kilowatt hour on their power bill for energy generated by their subscription