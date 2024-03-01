Underhill, Highlanders nab PPHL women’s hockey banner

LANTZ: An East Hants hockey area girls hockey player has helped her prep hockey school team win a division championship recently.

The Kings Edgehill School Highlanders captured the 2024 Power Prep Hockey League (PPHL) girls hockey banner.

The Highlanders were a guest team in the league according to the PPHL website.

Casey Underhill, a forward who hails from Lantz, plays with the Highlanders.

It’s her rookie season with Kings-Edgehill.

According to Elite Prospects, Underhill had three assists in eight games with the U-19 women’s team in PPHL play.

In independent league play, Underhill had two goals and five helpers in 27 games played.

Stats from – https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/1060490/casey-underhill

In the PPHL final, KES defeated Iron Bound 3-1 to pick up the championship victory.