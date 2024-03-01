Man arrested following Lower Sackville weapon assault

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 37-year-old man has been charged with Assault with a Weapon following an incident in Lower Sackville.

Police say that on Feb. 27, at approximately 4:45 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a ball field on Cobequid Rd.

Officers with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment learned that a 37-year-old man, who was armed with a bat, had assaulted a 38-year-old man following a verbal altercation.

Both men are from the Lower Sackville area and are known to each other.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 38-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 37-year-old man was safely arrested at the scene.

Anthony Scott Chandler has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.

Chandler was held in custody and was released on conditions by the court the following day. He will return in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 3, 2024.

File # 24-26731