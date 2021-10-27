ELMSDALE: Colin Rogers may only have been carving for a little over a year, however one wouldn’t know it from his most recent—and likely most watched and public—piece of carving he has done. Or will ever do.

Rogers, of Gays River, is the man behind the newly carved soldier that stands in place at the Elmsdale Square in Elmsdale. Initially, Rogers was approached by the Elmsdale Legion about fixing up the one that was already there.

However, after looking at it, Rogers felt it only had a couple of years left and didn’t want to touch the carving by the other gentleman that has been in place for some years.

“It wasn’t in the scope of something that I was properly able to do, so I offered to donate a new carving. I wanted to commemorate my grandfather John Edward Rogers, while also keeping Cpl. Kevin Megeney’s memory alive, who the first statue was done as a tribute for.”

So, he asked if he could donate a carving—an offer that was accepted with appreciation.

Rogers said he feels many artists have a hard time calling themselves artists or it’s like an imposter syndrome kind of thing. But the carving has created a lot of positive feedback on social media.

“It’s really nice. You can’t buy compliments, real ones,” he said. “It just gives me, I guess, confidence to keep doing it.”

It’s taken Rogers approximately 80-90 hours to carve the soldier to what it is now. He was approached in July and began the work in September.

Rogers admitted he liked being so out in the public view as he worked away at the soldier carving.

“I’d be lying and full of, you know what, if I said I didn’t want some attention from it and people to see what I’m doing,” said Rogers. “It’s free advertising, but I only try to advertise when selling any piece just on my last couple of days.”

He said the final design wasn’t the first design he produced. He also said he tried to avoid looking at the previous carved soldier except for “a minute” as he didn’t want to be influenced by that design.

“I did draw up a few different designs,” said Rogers. “This wasn’t the first design, but working with the Legion, this is what they wanted. it’s the proper pose for memorial for remembrance, etc.”

Rogers’ grandfather, John Edward Rogers, was a CPO First class, a submariner by trade. He lived in Stewiacke upon his retirement. Before that he had moved between N.S., Ontario, and England for his services. He was a member of the Stewiacke Legion for 30-plus years.

He said there’s not enough good things for him to use to describe his grandfather.

“Anyone that knew him, they just loved him,” said Rogers. “I can hear his laugh and just as his silly reaction if he saw this. He was a very humble man who is never one to boast, and he was generous beyond belief.

“If you needed something, whether you asked for it or not, you already kind of had it. So, for my dad really now at this point, this is something for him as well. To see his dad commemorated.”

Rogers made it known the new carving was also to continue the tribute in honour of Cpl. Megeney, and not to replace him.

“This is also obviously a tribute to him as well, and not to replace anyone’s lineage or anything of the sort, but just to more or less further it,” he said. “

The new soldier carving will be officially re-dedicated in a ceremony scheduled for Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. It is open to the community, but COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Rogers said he expects he will drive by the Square and the carving he did many times.

“I’ll likely smile every time too,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s really beside myself. Just so long as the community enjoys it, they like it, they take something from it. That’s all I want.”