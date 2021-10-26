East Hants RCMP share Halloween safety tips to keep you safe

EAST HANTS: Like their colleagues across N.S., East Hants RCMP have some tips to keep all those trick or treaters safe this Halloween, set for Sunday Oct. 31.

Halloween may still look a bit different this year, but everyone can play a role to keep it both scary and safe.

Whether you’re driving the little ghosts and goblins around or trick-or-treating on your broom, here are some tips to keep everyone safe this Halloween night.

Parents/Guardians:

· Your child’s costume should be visible in the dark. You can add some reflective tape and be sure they have both a flashlight and glow sticks with them.

· If your child is planning to wear a mask around their eyes, test it to make sure they can see in all directions. If possible, use face paint instead.

· If your child trick-or-treating without an adult, make sure they have a buddy to go with and discuss a defined route and a curfew. When kids have their route planned ahead of time, it can help avoid them getting lost.

· Plan a traffic safety refresher before leaving the house.

Motorists:

· Avoid driving in residential areas if possible.

· If you must drive in residential areas, plan extra time to get to your destination and drive very slowly.

· Keep your eyes peeled for trick-or-treaters wearing dark clothing who may dart out in front of your vehicle requiring you to stop quickly.

· As always, wear a seat belt, drive sober and stay focussed on the road ahead.

Nova Scotia RCMP will be sharing Halloween safety tips using the hashtag #HalloweenSafety at https://www.facebook.com/rcmpns/) or https://twitter.com/RCMPNS.

Have fun and stay safe.