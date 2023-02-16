DARTMOUTH: Nine Locks Brewing Company is responding to pleas for support from the people of Turkey and Syria and aims to help all they can with the upcoming release of a never-before-brewed, limited-edition, Rise from

the Rubble Disaster Relief IPA.

The company said on Wednesday that 100 per cent of the beer’s proceeds will go to the Canadian Red Cross Turkey and Syria Appeal.

As news broke just after 9:00 pm on February 8th that both Turkey and Syria had been impacted by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the world was not ready for the devastation that would soon unfold.

As the horrific images of destruction, families torn apart, and staggering loss of life began to flood the media, the team at Nine Locks Brewing Co. knew it was time to rise to the occasion and do what they do best to support relief efforts.

“Even though we’re half a world away, we know we need to do our part,” said Shaun O’Hearn, Co-founder of Nine Locks Brewing Co. “The suffering the people of Turkey and Syria are enduring is truly unspeakable. Over 40,000 people have lost their lives, and countless others are still missing and unaccounted for.

“There is no other way to say it – they need our help. They need everyone’s help.”

However, this isn’t the first time that Nine Locks has answered a plea for help with fund-raising in the form of a special release.

In March of 2022, Nine Locks partnered with Lviv, Ukraine-based Pravda Beer Theater and joined a global effort to release Pravda’s Putin Huylo to markets around the world with the goal of raising funds for aid in Ukraine. Nine Lock’s effort in March was an overwhelming success – selling out of Putin Huylo within hours of its release and raising over $21,000 that was subsequently donated towards humanitarian aid for the worn-torn country.

Late last week, Nine Locks set aside their regular brewing and packaging schedule and quickly sprung to action to make Rise from the Rubble happen.

By diverting supplies, time and focus, they were able to turn around this unique support brew in record time.

Nine Locks aims to release approximately 4,000 cans of Rise from the Rubble and hopes that the people of Nova

Scotia will once again demonstrate the compassion Atlantic Canadians are known for and support this all-too-worthy cause.

Rise from the Rubble Disaster Relief IPA is set to release Friday, February 17th at 10 a.m.

It will be available exclusively at Nine Locks Brewing Co. retail stores and online at www.ninelocksbrewing.ca with 100% of the proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross Turkey and Syria Appeal.