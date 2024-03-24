No charges after drunken men walk into elderly mans home uninvited

ENFIELD: No charges will be forthcoming after an “accidental” home invasion in Enfield, police say.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said on March 16 there was an unsettling incident for an elderly man in Enfield.

“Two intoxicated young adults had entered his home uninvited, took off their shoes and walked around inside his house,” said Const. Burns.

The man told police that one of the men had since taken off on foot, but one had remained and was now laying in his bed.

Const. Burns said an East Hants RCMP officer attended the scene.

“The officer arrested the remaining man without incident for home invasion,’ he said.

“It was later determined that the man had no ill will and was so intoxicated, he didn’t know where he was.”

Const. Burns said the home owner did not want to pursue charges.