Konigshofer leaving mark in women’s NCAA Division 1 javelin

MEMPHIS, TENN.: A Waverley track and field athlete is making her mark south of the border at the NCAA Division 1 level.

Julia Konigshofer is two-for-two in women’s javelin competition at the top-ranked level for the University of Memphis Tigers track and field and cross-country team.

This past weekend, with her parents in the crowd cheering her on, Konigshofer threw a personal record to capture gold.

She threw 44.30 metres to bring home first place.

Julia Konigshofer throws at the Rhodes Invite.

A week earlier, Konigshofer, in her freshman year, made the podium yet again.

At the Rhodes Invite in Memphis, Konigshofer placed first.

The Lockview High and LWF Baseball/Tri-County Baseball alum threw 44.22 metres to nab top honours.