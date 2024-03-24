FALL RIVER: A women’s hockey player from Fall River has announced where she will play at the university level.

In an Instagram post, the Mount Allison Mounties women’s hockey team has announced that Clare Munro of Fall River has committed to the team for the 2024-2025 season.

The Mounties play alongside other Maritime teams in the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) women’s hockey league.

Mount Allison had just two wins in 28 games this season, scoring 35 goals and having 112 against this year.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Munro is a power forward who played the past year with the Kings-Edgehill Highlanders girls prep school team.

She recorded two goals and four assists in 13 games with the KES team that played in the U-19 PPHL league.

Meanwhile, she tallied five goals and 20 points over 32 games in the women’s Independent league. (Stats taken from Elite Prospects).

Munro played previously with Ontario Hockey Academy in 2021-2022.