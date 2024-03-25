MOST opens to nurses, applications open for other rebates

HALIFAX: Young Nova Scotian nurses can now apply for the More Opportunity for Skilled Trades (MOST) income tax refund.

The program returns the provincial income tax paid on the first $50,000 of income earned by workers under age 30 in eligible occupations.

Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners holding a valid nursing licence with the Nova Scotia College of Nursing and working in an eligible position can apply, starting with the 2023 tax year.

“MOST is helping thousands of young people get their start. We need them to work with us to build our province’s future,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster.

“Nurses can now file their income taxes, get their notice of assessment and then apply to the MOST program for a refund.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Workers in a range of skilled trades and film and video occupations have been eligible for the past year.

Eligible workers can apply online for their refund after they file their income tax return and receive a notice of assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Express notices cannot be used for MOST applications.



Nova Scotians can also claim other important tax credits and rebates for 2023, including:

– the Fertility and Surrogacy Tax Credit to help offset costs for fertility care and surrogacy services:

– the Children’s Sports and Arts Tax Credit to help offset the cost of registering a child in sports and arts programs.



Quotes:

“We know Nova Scotia needs more nurses and we’re doing everything we can to educate, train, hire and retain the nurses we need.

Opening the MOST program to young nurses is another way we are making Nova Scotia a more attractive place to live and work.”

— Michelle Thompson, Minister responsible for the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment

ADVERTISEMENT:

“I am currently working as a licensed practical nurse and attending university to become a registered nurse. When you’re a new grad, the fees associated with licensing, annual licence renewing and union fees can add up.

You may make a good income, but the deductions start to add up, so the MOST program is great news.”

— Desaray Verge, Halifax



“We are always looking for unique solutions to increase our industry talent base.

The MOST program is one of the most important tools we have to encourage new entrants into the film and television industry workforce.”

— Laura Mackenzie, Executive Director, Screen Nova Scotia

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The MOST program is a huge incentive for young technicians like me to stay in Nova Scotia. I want to build my life in the Maritimes, but as a film technician, year-round work can be hard to come by.

“Being financially literate and saving a portion of your income in anticipation for the down season is essential. With rising rents and cost of living, the MOST program is a much-appreciated rebate that helps alleviate that financial stress.

“It’s nice to know that our film technicians are recognized alongside other skilled tradespersons. Keeping young techs in the province will make sure that we have the workers to support our growing film industry.”

— Olivia King, sound technician, Moonshine: Season 3



Quick Facts:

– MOST, a provincial tax refund designed to attract and retain younger workers and address labour shortages in key sectors, took effect in 2023, for the 2022 tax year

– as of March 20, MOST had returned about $8.3 million to 2,272 skilled young people, with an average refund of $3,276

– expanding eligibility to include nurses was announced in Budget 2023-24: More Healthcare, Faster