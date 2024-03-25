MILFORD: The driver of a passenger van sustained minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Milford on March 14.

East Hants RCMP, Milford, Elmsdale, and Shubenacadie fire and EHS responded to the call which occurred just after midnight.

A caller had informed dispatch that a van had rolled multiple times before coming to a stop in one of the lanes on Highway 102.

ADVERTISEMENT:

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, explained what police knew about the collision and how it happened.

“The driver and sole occupant of the passenger van inadvertently touched the shoulder of the road,” said Const. Burns. “The driver overcorrected, careened across both lanes, contacted the opposite side shoulder, and overcorrected again.

“Once the van touched the pavement again, it flipped over on its roof and blocked one of the lanes of travel.”

He said the driver complained of neck and shoulder pain and was transported via EHS to the hospital for treatment.