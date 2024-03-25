Powell signs with NSJHL’s Strait Pirates hockey team

FALL RIVER: Grand Lake’s Nate Powell will be donning the Maroon and White of the Strait Pirates of the Nova Scotia Junior B Hockey League (NSJHL).

The announcement of Powell’s signing by the Pirates was announced by the team on their Instagram.

Powell, who was an offensive threat with the Lockview High Dragons boys hockey team, will be attending St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish this coming September.

The Pirates finished third in the Sid Rowe division this year with 16 wins in 32 games.

With Lockview High, Powell recorded 20 goals and 41 points in 29 high school hockey league games.

Powell’s output helped lead Lockview to the Division 1 provincial championships that took place in Sydney.

He had previously played with the Kings U-16 hockey club where he notched 43 points, including1 5 goals, over two seasons.