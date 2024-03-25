VIDEO/PHOTOS: Easter family event was a “hopping” good time for all

LANTZ: It was a great afternoon of fun and games on Saturday March 23 at the Fieldhouse Dome at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Three local businesses–Sheila Bianchi The Mortgage Group; DCL Law in Dartmouth; and Don McCooeye Royal LePage Atlantic– came together to hold an Easter Family Community event featuring facepainting; bouncy castles; and even the Easter Bunny showed up.

Plus there was great times as neighbours met and kids played with their friends, and folks learned more about the three businesses that came together to put on the event.

There was a big crowd on hand for the event. (Dagley Media photo)

Check out all the fun in our video story:

Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley

The Easter Bunny had many adoring fans lining up to get a photo or a high five. (Dagley Media photo)

The Bouncy Castles were kept busy. (Dagley Media photo)