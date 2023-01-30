Nominations open for l’Acadie and Francophonie Award of Excellence

HALIFAX: Nominations for the Lieutenant-Governor’s Award of Excellence for l’Acadie and Francophonie opened January 24.

The award recognizes people whose social, economic or cultural contributions have made a difference in the francophone community and in Nova Scotia as a whole.

“Since this award was created in August 2020, I have been happy to recognize individuals across the province who have made significant contributions to our francophone community,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.

“French language and culture have influenced the character of Nova Scotia, and this program is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity that defines our collective identity.”

The award is presented to people in three categories: a francophone; a francophile – someone who is not francophone but supports and promotes French language and culture; and a youth recipient under the age of 25.

Deadline for nominations is Sunday, February 26.

The independent award selection committee includes representatives from Université Sainte-Anne, la Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse, Alliance Francaise Halifax, the Office of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, a francophone recipient of the Order of Nova Scotia or Order of Canada, a youth member, and a former recipient of the award.

Quotes:

“It is important to acknowledge the contributions of the Acadian and francophone community in Nova Scotia.

The Lieutenant-Governor’s Award of Excellence for l’Acadie and Francophonie is a unique and special opportunity to recognize and honour those who celebrate our vibrant and resilient community and contribute to the development of our language and culture.”

– Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie

Quick Facts:— Lt.-Gov. LeBlanc is the first Acadian to serve as Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia— it is customary for Nova Scotia’s lieutenant-governors to establish awards that recognize excellence during their time in office— this award was developed by the Office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia and the Office of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie— each recipient will receive an award plaque and a certificate signed by the lieutenant-governor— this is the second award created during the tenure of Lt.-Gov. LeBlanc, following the Award for Culinary Excellence created in March 2019 with Nova Scotia Community College.