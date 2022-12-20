Non-stop service from Halifax Stanfield to New York lifts off

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: The city that never sleeps and Atlantic Canada are closer than ever with the launch of a new Air Canada service between Halifax Stanfield and New York (Newark Liberty International Airport), officials from the Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) said.

The new non-stop service, which begins operations four times weekly and increases to daily flights on January 8, 2023, will transport travellers from gate to gate in under two hours, leaving more time for business or leisure activities upon arrival.

A Halifax – New York connection has been missing from Halifax Stanfield’s route map since the pandemic began.

The inaugural flight Dec. 16 demonstrated the value of connecting Atlantic Canada’s largest airport and city with New York, a major hub in the Northeastern U.S. flight network and a global financial and commercial centre.

Halifax Stanfield’s U.S. preclearance facility also provides an advantage for departing passengers who can pre-clear U.S. Customs in Halifax, arriving in the U.S. as a domestic traveller. This means passengers from Halifax are not required to visit U.S. Customs upon arrival in Newark and can immediately explore all that New York has to offer or make their way to a connecting flight.

Air Canada’s new service is operated by Jazz Aviation LP on a 78-seat Air Canada Express regional aircraft between Halifax Stanfield and Newark Liberty International Airport, which has several easy transportation options into the heart of New York.

The non-stop service is timed to connect conveniently to and from regional centres in Atlantic Canada and, in the U.S., with a variety of destinations through United Airlines’ network.

To book a flight, visit www.aircanada.ca.

Halifax Stanfield – Newark Liberty International Route Details

Flight Route Departure* Arrival* Day of

Week

Effective Dates

AC8670 YHZ-EWR 11:45 AM 1:04 PM M, W, F,

Sun

Dec. 16, 2022 to Jan. 7, 2023

AC8699 EWR-YHZ 1:45 PM 4:35 PM M, W, F,

Sun

Dec. 16, 2022 to Jan. 7, 2023

AC8670 YHZ-EWR 11:45 AM 1:04 PM Daily Starting Jan. 8, 2023

AC8699 EWR-YHZ 1:45 PM 4:35 PM Daily Starting Jan. 8, 2023

*Flight arrival and departure times are displayed in the local time zone.

Quotes

“We are thrilled Air Canada is expanding their network and investing in our communities by reconnecting our region to New York.

“We know this route supports vital tourism and trade activities that contribute to regional economic development, and we look forward to welcoming more of our American friends and colleagues with its

introduction.” – Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority.

“With our new service to New York-Newark, Air Canada has strengthened its commitment to Halifax and the Atlantic region.

“We are also proud to support the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and our partnership contributes to the region’s economy by connecting Atlantic Canada to one of the largest metropolises of the United States.” – David Rheault, Vice President, Government and Community Relations at Air Canada.

“Air access helps increase trade, brings new investment and supports our tourism sector.

“We’ve invested in the Halifax International Airport Authority’s and Sydney Airport Authority’s Air Access Funds so our airports can continue to attract new routes like this one that create additional opportunities for business growth and bring more visitors to

Nova Scotia.” – Premier Tim Houston.

“This non-stop, year round connection between Halifax and New York is another welcome sign that air access is opening up for our city and province, allowing easier travel and better connections for residents and visitors alike.” – Mike Savage, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality.