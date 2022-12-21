PHOTOS/VIDEO: Sounds of the season in Fall River

FALL RIVER: The sounds of the Holiday season greeted customers on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 as they came into the Sobeys in Fall River.

The students (and staff) from Joyful Sounds Musdic Studio in Fall River performed Christmas favourites they learned in classes during their short performances on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Many customers that came in on Friday when The Laker News was there seemed to appreciate the music as they shopped.

Two Joyful Sounds teachers play at the Fall River Sobeys.

Here are some photos and video of the Joyful SOunds students we were there and captured:

A student looks at the camera as he plays the piano at the Holiday-A-Thon. (Healey photo)

A staff member plays.

A young boy is focused on his performance.

Besides the Joyful Sounds performances, on Dec. 15 Vladimir Sitnikov and Ukrainian refugee Inna Klymenko setup and performed some Christmas tunes of their own.

The customers that came in smiled as they heard the two play, stopping briefly, before continuing on their merry shopping way.

Here are a couple photos and a video from their show:

Vladimir and Inna.