Nova Scotians may be impacted by MOVEit privacy breach

HALIFAX: Some Nova Scotians’ personal information has been breached as part of a global security issue with a file transfer service called MOVEit, the province said on June 4.

Staff are working to determine exactly what information was stolen, and how many people have been impacted. The Province does not have that information yet.

“Nova Scotians will have questions, and we do, too. Our staff are working hard to figure that out now,” said Cyber Security and Digital Solutions Minister Colton LeBlanc.

“I know this will make some people anxious, at a time when no one needs more anxiety. We will share more information with Nova Scotians as soon as we can.”

On June 1, the Province and other users were informed about a vulnerability by the company that owns the service, MOVEit.

N.S. took the system offline and installed a security update. Late on June 2, the Province became aware that further investigation was needed. Cybersecurity experts were called in to help.

The file transfer system allows information to move efficiently within government.

The province will contact impacted Nova Scotians directly once they have been identified and will share more information as the investigation continues.