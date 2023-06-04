HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is lifting restrictions on travel and activities in the woods in all areas except for Shelburne County and anywhere evacuation orders are in place, effective 12:01 a.m., Monday, June 5.

“We know that using our woods and trails are important to many Nova Scotians’ physical and mental health,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “Thanks to the weather, conditions have improved in the province, but we still need be cautious.

“We are keeping the burn ban in place and asking people to continue to be responsible while enjoying the outdoors.”

Activities that are now permitted include hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods. The provincewide burn ban is still in place.

The fine for violating the ban is $25,000.

Evacuation orders are still in place. People are asked to remain away from all wildfire areas.

Quick Facts:

— the burn ban is in place until June 25 or until conditions allow it to be lifted

— people should not operate drones over a forest fire; drones can interfere with the suppression effort and pose a danger to aircraft and first responders

— there are currently five active wildfires in Nova Scotia covering about 26,186 hectares

— Environment Canada is predicting southwestern and central Nova Scotia will receive 40 to 80 mm over the next three days

— in 2022, there were 152 wildfires that burned about 3,390 hectares



Additional Resources:

Burn restrictions: https://novascotia.ca/burnsafe/