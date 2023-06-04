Incidents involving off-highway vehicles reported to police

ENFIELD/ELMSDALE: RCMP recently received a pair of calls regarding off-road vehicles travelling on Hwy 102 and Hwy 2 in Enfield and Elmsdale.

Const. Preston Burns said on May 27, police were alerted to the operations of the vehicles on the public highway by concerned citizens.

“Both callers reported ATVs spinning tires, doing catwalks and riding at high speeds on the road,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said one of the riders was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

With the recent warm weather, East Hants RCMP have noticed an increase in the number of such incidences and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying anyone who is neglecting the off-highway vehicles act in order to avoid the likelihood of serious future injuries,” he said.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.