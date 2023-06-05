ELMSDALE: Police are investigating a pair of mischief incidents at a local school in late May.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the community policing officer, told The Laker News police were informed of mischief taking place May 25 and May 29.

“Elmsdale District School officials reported two acts of mischief that occurred after school hours on their property,” said Const. Burns.

He said police were told school officials discovered that someone had broken into storage bins.

The contents of those bins were then strewn over the school grounds, said Const. Burns.

“East Hants RCMP is asking the public to report any suspicious activity around schools or any other public building,” he said.