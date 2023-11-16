From a press release

NOVA SCOTIA: Residents across the province are being encouraged to prepare for winter driving conditions.



“Winter is coming, and it is important to prepare your vehicle to keep yourself and everyone around you safe,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works.

“We are getting ready to do our part in keeping provincial roads safe.

“We ask all Nova Scotians to do theirs, too.”

To be ready for unpredictable winter weather, vehicles should have winter tires, cold temperature antifreeze and an emergency kit.Other winter driving tips include:— wearing seatbelts (seatbelts are required by law year-round)— slowing down and leaving additional space between vehicles; it takes more time and distance to brake in winter conditions— maintaining a safe distance from snowplows to give operators room to do their job— keeping the gas tank at least half full— planning ahead and allowing extra time for possible delays.

To help remind drivers to prepare for winter road conditions, the province is also running its annual Be Winter Ready campaign.

The campaign features television, radio and online ads that promote safe driving tips and share details about the tools and services that are available to make winter driving safer.



Quick Facts:

— the Department of Public Works is responsible for keeping provincial roads, highways and bridges safe and as clear as possible

— the Department operates more than 400 snowplows and other snow-clearing vehicles, and crews are on the job day and night, 24/7



Additional Resources:

Department of Public Works Winter time web page: https://novascotia.ca/tran/winter/

People with concerns about a provincial road can call the Department’s operations contact centre at 1-844-696-7737 or email dpw-occ@novascotia.ca



The online plow-tracker tool tracks snow removal on provincial roads: https://novascotia.ca/tran/winter/plowtracker.asp



Updates on road conditions across the province are available by:

— calling 511

— following 511 on the X platform (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/511ns

— visiting the 511 website: https://511.novascotia.ca/



Department of Public Works on the X platform: https://twitter.com/NS_PublicWorks