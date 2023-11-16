Students at Enfield District learn about Canadian veterans sacrifices

(NOTE: We only received permission to run this story and the couple of photos from the service on Nov. 15 from CCRCE)

ENFIELD: Students at Enfield District heard all about the sacrifices members of Canada’s military made to have the opportunities they do today during the schools Remembrance Day service on Nov. 6.

The school had approximately 20 guests which included Legion members, an RCMP member, and student family members in military service or retired from military service.

The music teacher at EDS, Ms. Andrea as was relayed in information about the service to The Laker News, prepared the Grade 4-5 students to sing O Canada and The Strangest Dream.

Guest speaker was Perry Colley – Chief Petty Officer – 2 – Retired, who calls Enfield home.

He is well known and loved at EDS by staff and students. His children attended EDS, and he is also currently the African NS Student Support Worker.

Students learned about and shared information on the No.2 Construction Batallion which included many African NS soldiers.

Ms. Wallis’ grade 2 class shared the meaning of In Flanders Field. One of the grade 3 students presented on that his great, great uncles is one of the 12 veterans from WWI and II from Enfield.

There was also a guest trumpeter from the services to perform the Last Post and Rouse.

Legion members brought pictures of the Enfield veterans from WWI and II.

These were placed on display during the Roll Call by the students in Ms. Wilson and Ms. Jardine’s grade Primary/1 class.

Principal Heather Von Kintzel said it was a wonderful ceremony of remembrance.