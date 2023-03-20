NSH advising the public to check Take Home Naloxone Kits 

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health was alerted today by a distribution partner that some Take Home Naloxone Kits that have been distributed to pharmacies across the province do not contain the critical doses of Naloxone.

If you have picked up a Take Home Naloxone Kit in Nova Scotia please check that your kit is complete.

If the Naloxone is missing you should return the kit to your local pharmacy and request a replacement.

A complete kit contains two doses of Naloxone in a pill bottle, two syringes, a breathing barrier, medical gloves, and instructions in a protective case.

No adverse events have been reported since we became aware earlier today.

Take Home Naloxone provides a life-saving response to someone experiencing an opioid overdose or poisoning.

Naloxone kits are available free of charge to anyone who may experience, witness, and respond to an opioid poisoning/overdose.

For more information and updates, please visit www.NSNaloxone.com

Health care professionals can email: NSNaloxone@nshealth.ca