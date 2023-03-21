Munden, Sheehan part of bronze-medal winning U-15 Bearcats

FALL RIVER: Two local major bantam hockey players helped their team to a third-place finish at the N.S. U-15 major hockey provincials in Truro.

Chace Munden of Elmsdale and Owen Sheehan of Miller Lake West area play with the Truro Bearcats, who earned bronze with a 5-4 overtime win against the Cougars on March 19.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Bearcats successfully won twice in the best-of-three series against the Lantz-based Rangers to earn fourth place in provincial playoff seeding.

On March 16 against the Bedford Bandits, Munden earned an assists as Truro won 6-2.

On March 17, the Bearcats earned 6-4 win over the Gulls, who would end up winning the championship in the end, and 3-2 over the Novas.

Munden had an assist in the game against Novas.

The Cougars got some revenge on Truro on March 18 as they beat them 5-4.

Munden earned player of the game with his two-assist effort.

Later on March 18, the Gulls beat Truro easily 5-1.

In the final day of action, March 19, Munden had two goals and an assist as Truro won bronze with the 5-4 overtime win against the Cougars.