NSH announces changes to masking requirements at health facilities

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health (NSH) has made an announcement of changes coming with regards to masking requirements at its facilities.

As cases of COVID-19 increase in the community and in anticipation of circulation of influenza and other respiratory viruses in the coming weeks, Nova Scotia Health is making important changes to the protective measures currently in place.

The masking requirements will begin Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

On Oct. 12, medical masking will be required in the following settings:

Upon entry to Nova Scotia Health facilities and in common/public areas such as hallways, elevators, staircases, and cafeterias.

All clinical care areas where patients, clients, families and essential care partners/caregivers are present.

All inpatient and ambulatory care settings.

Masks will be available at all public entrances.

There will not be any changes to support person restrictions at this time.

However anyone with any one COVID-19 symptom is asked not to visit their facilities, NSH said in a release.

Reducing the risk of transmission of respiratory viruses is everyone’s responsibility.

NSH thanks everyone for their cooperation in protecting our most vulnerable patients and each other.