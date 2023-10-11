Atlantic Challenge Cup: Brien, Tillman help N.S. earn U-14 bronze

MONCTON, N.B.: Two Fall River hockey players have returned home from the Atlantic Challenge Cup with a bronze medal.

Jayden Tillman of Windsor Junction and Max Brien of Fall River were members of the team that represented Nova Scotia in Moncton, N.B. during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Tillman plays with the Rangers Major Bantam team that plays out of East Hants, while Brien is a forward in his rookie campaign with he Bedford Bandits.

Both are in the NS U-15 Major Bantam Hockey League.

In the bronze medal game, Brien scored once and assisted on another as the Bluenosers sent a strong statement in the 10-1 win over PEI.

Tillman had an assist in the game.

Cooper Strong led the offensive attack with a hat trick and a helper, while Ewan Sim had two goals.

Aaron Meaden earned the goaltending win for N.S. between the pipes.

In round robin play, after a 5-2 loss to N.B. to open the tournament on Oct. 6, N.S. defeated NL U14 by a score of 5-4 and earned an 8-0 victory over PEI.

In the semis they fell 5-4 in a heartbreaker to NL to put them in the bronze medal game.