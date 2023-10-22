Officers action assists pregnant woman in medical distress

MOUNT UNIACKE: The quick actions of two East Hants RCMP officers led to a positive outcome for a pregnant woman in Mount Uniacke on Oct. 14.

According to Const. Preston Burns with East Hants RCMP, an officer was travelling on Hwy 101 when he spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Const. Burns said the officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver.

“The driver quickly explained that his pregnant passenger’s blood sugar monitor had fallen off, not warning her that her blood sugars were extremely low,” said Const. Burns.

“She was quickly slipping into diabetic shock and needed sugar immediately.”

Const. Burns said the officer radioed another officer and had him attend the scene with a sugary beverage.

“The female drank the beverage and started feeling better and was more responsive,” said Const. Burns. “Fortunately, the member’s quick action averted a potential catastrophe.”

He said the driver was deemed fit to transport the woman to the hospital for a check up.

Const. Burns said the woman and her baby are reported to be doing fine.

