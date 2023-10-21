Proposed Aerotech Connector development “years away”

WELLINGTON: The main developer behind an as-yet-not-approved development by the Aerotech Connector said it will be years before residents see anything fruitful for it.

Jason Brunt, from Clayton Developments, was responding to questions from The Laker News after an article came out on a deal between Clayton and Marchand Homes, which owned land by the Connector, appeared in AllNovaScotia.

“Clayton heard about the Wellington connector being approved for development and began inquiring about the land off the ramp,” said Brunt when asked how the deal was brokered between them and Marchand.

“Marchand owned approximately 500 acres adjacent to this parcel so once we had a deal it was natural to try to assemble more acreage with the neighbours to create a master plan.”

Brunt was asked why they made it public on what their idea is for the land. He said it was the media, mainly AllNovaScotisa, who had found out about the deal between the two and followed it up with their story.

The proposed development would see 7-8,000 homes along the Aerotech Connector, which is under construction currently and expected to be completed by fall 2024.

He said it’s not known yet which side the development would go on, whether it is closer to the Aerotech Business Park at Halifax Stanfield Airport, or Hwy 2 in Wellington.

Brunt was asked about the development’s sewage treatment system and where all of that would be going. That is still to be decided.

“It’s not determined yet,” said Brunt. “There will be several meetings with Halifax Water and HRM required to discuss this.”

Part of the Aerotech Connector is seen as crews continue work. (Healey photo)

He was asked what his message is to residents who have already begun discussing the proposal on community pages, like Plan Fall River.

“This development is years away, likely six or more so very few details are ready to share at this time,” said Brunt. “As we get closer we will post it on our website like all the others.”

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon said she was surprised to see a story about the development.

“I had no prior knowledge other than that Marchand owned land and would eventually do something,” she said in a quick email to The Laker News. “As municipal councillor for the area the news in All NS was a surprise to me as well.

“I anticipate there will be many meetings coming my way (on this as-yet-approved development).”