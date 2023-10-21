Bulldogs score three straight to rally past Jr B Penguins

LANTZ: Three unanswered goals rallied the Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs [past the host East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins on Oct. 20.

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League game was played before a good crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

East Hants led 2-1 late into the opening frame, before the Bulldogs tied it with their first of three straight goals.

An East Hants Penguin dangles around a Bulldog defender. (Healey photo)

Antigonish led 3-2 after 40 minutes and scored early in the third before adding another tally with time running out on the power-play in the third to seal the 5-3 win.

Brody Fraser, Devin Meagher, and Morgan Lake scored the Penguin goals.

Davis Cooper, who looked full of energy out on the ice and setting up plays; Jayson Hanson; Logan Durno; Noah Comeau; and Nic Veinot had helpers for East Hants.

An East Hants Penguin wins the faceoff. (Healey photo)

Marcus Pettipas was tagged with the loss, stopping 37 of 42 shots.

East Hants was scheduled to play in Pictou County on Sunday night Oct. 22.