Oliveira big in net, Hartnell notches lone goal as U-15 Citadels nab title

FALL RIVER: Two Fall River girls were integral parts to the Metro West Force Citadels capturing the Hockey Nova Scotia U-15 AAA female provincial championship over the weekend in Antigonish.

The Citadels were 2-1-1 in round robin play, which clinched them a spot in the championship final.

That final saw them up against Quad County White Caps on March 19.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the final, Liliana Oliveira of Fall River made big save after big save in goal for the Citadels, and Rachel Hartnell notched the lone goal in the game to power Metro to the 1-0 shutout victory.

Hartnell scored her goal on a wrap around during play in the second period.

The Citadels had a success regular season finishing tops in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hartnell had three goals and an assist in five games during the provincials.

Oliveira played in three games, allowing six goals against with one shutout, according to tournament statistics.

Now, Metro West Force prepares for the Atlantic championship which are scheduled for March 30 to April 2 in Woodstock, N.B.