PC’s vote down Liberal bill to limit N.S. Power’s profits

N.S. Liberal Interim Leader Derek Mombourquette. (Submitted/FB photo)

A release from the N.S. Liberals

HALIFAX: On Wednesday, N.S. Liberals forced a recorded vote on Opposition Bill 211, legislation aimed at limiting Nova Scotia Power’s return on equity to curb the utility’s profits and make electricity rates more

affordable for families.

The Houston government used its supermajority to vote the bill down – on the very same day the Energy Board approved another rate hike for Nova Scotians.

In its own submission to the Energy Board, the government argued that the utility’s return on equity

should be capped at 7.6 per cent.

Yet when given the opportunity to enshrine that limit in law and deliver real relief, government MLAs voted against it.

“Nova Scotians are being asked to pay more, while the government refuses to act on the very solution it says it supports,” said Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin. “If the government truly believes Nova Scotia Power needs to be reined in, today was their chance to prove it.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Earlier Wednesday, the Premier issued a statement expressing disappointment with the Energy Board’s

decision.

However, instead of being in the Legislature to vote on measures that could help lower costs, he is in Texas attending a conference.

“It’s not enough to send out a statement after the fact,” said House Leader Derek Mombourquette.

“If the Premier is disappointed, he should be here taking responsibility and supporting solutions –

not missing the vote when Nova Scotians needed leadership.”