Lower Sackville man charged with assault; police seeking more information

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LAKEVIEW: A 26-year-old Lower Sackville man has been arrested in connection with an uttering threats and assault-related investigation by RCMP, who had support from the N.S. RCMP Critical Incident Program (CIP).

A police spokesperson said on March 24, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to two calls for assistance in the area of Brecken Ridge Lane.

“During the first call, a woman arrived at a nearby residence reporting she had been assaulted by a man who had also damaged a truck,” said the spokesperson.

“Moments later, a second 911 call was received from the same area before the line disconnected.”

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When officers arrived, they located a crashed vehicle and learned that a man had assaulted a woman, crashed his truck, uttered threats, and caused damage to a residence before fleeing the area with a baseball bat and possibly a knife.

RCMP Police Dog Services, Halifax Regional Police, and a remotely piloted aviation system assisted in the search.

The man was located on the roof of a building and was contained.

The RCMP CIP was activated, bringing in crisis negotiators and the RCMP Emergency Response Team. EHS and fire services from Station 41 Waverley with mutual aid from Station 45 Fall River were placed on standby.

After several hours, the man was safely arrested and taken into custody.

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Luke Brown-Black, 26, of Lower Sackville, has been charged with:

Assault;

Assault with a weapon;

Uttering threats (two counts);

Mischief under $5,000;

Fail to comply with a release order;

Taking a motor vehicle without consent;

and resisting arrest

Brown-Black was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 25.

Anyone with information about this incident, or with video footage from Brecken Ridge Lane that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-46325