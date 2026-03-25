Province House closed to the public for remainder of week

N.S. Province House. (Discover Halifax photo/Google)

HALIFAX: Beginning March 25, Province House and the rest of the legislative precinct, which includes the grounds of Province House and the committee room in One Government Place, will be closed to visitors for the remainder of the week.

The closure comes in light of the events in the gallery on Tuesday, March 24, that prevented the House of Assembly from conducting its business, as well as other security incidents throughout this sitting.

It will ensure no further obstructions to the House’s proceedings.

Province House will remain open to MLAs and accredited media, as well as caucus, government and House staff.

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The proceedings of all committees, including the public bills committee, will also be closed to visitors.

In addition to staff and media, only scheduled presenters will be permitted to attend committee meetings.



The decision will be reviewed at the end of the week to determine whether the precinct will be reopened to visitors on Monday, March 30.



All proceedings of committees and the House can be viewed through Legislative Television.

It is available online at https://nslegislature.ca/legislative-business/legislative-tv or via cable on Eastlink TV (channel 95 or 636 HD) and Bell Aliant TV (channel 230).