Seven impaired drivers nabbed by RCMP Halifax Regional Traffic Services

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

HRM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Traffic Services enforcement during National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, March 15-21, included stopping seven impaired drivers.

On March 19, at approximately 6:50 p.m., an officer stopped a Ford Focus on the Timberlea Village Parkway for expired registration and detected an odour of cannabis when speaking to the driver.

A 33-year-old-woman from Timberlea was issued a 24-hr driving suspension.

On March 19, at approximately 9:25 p.m., an officer observed a Hyundai Tucson travelling without taillights on St, Margarets Bay Rd. in Timberlea and conducted a traffic stop. T

he officer detected an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath and obtained a roadside breath sample.

A 39-year-old man from Timberlea blew a “warn” and was issued a seven-day licence suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On March 20, at 3:15 p.m., officers stopped a Honda Civic leaving a business on Hwy. 7 in Porters Lake after the driver was observed placing a can of alcohol in his pocket before entering the driver’s seat.

A roadside breath sample was obtained, resulting in a “fail.”

The driver, a 46-year-old man from West Porters Lake, was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment where he provided two additional breath samples registering 100 mg% and 90 mg%.

He is facing charges of impaired driving and driving over 80 mg%.

On March 20, at 7:50 p.m., an officer stopped a Jeep Compass on Hwy. 7 in Porters Lake as the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver showed signs of impairment by drug. The officer administered a field sobriety test to the driver who performed poorly.

A 23-year-old man from Dartmouth was issued a seven-day licence suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On March 20, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an officer stopped a Ford Explorer after it sped past an unmarked police vehicle on Hwy. 7 in Head of Chezzetcook.

The vehicle was displaying an expired safety inspection sticker and the driver exhibited signs of impairment.

The driver provided a roadside breath sample which resulted in a “warn.”

A 43-year-old man from Musquodoboit Harbour was issued a seven-day licence suspension, along with summary offence tickets for speeding and the expired safety inspection.

On March 21, at approximately 2:35 p.m., an officer stopped a Mazda 3 on St. Margarets Bay Rd. in Beechville after a licence plate check showed the registered owner was a revoked driver.

The officer observed an expired inspection sticker, detected an odour of cannabis, and noted the driver possessed a new driver’s licence with a no-alcohol-or-drug condition.

A 29-year-old man from Middle Sackville was issued a 24-hr licence suspension and a ticket for the expired inspection.

National Impaired Driving Prevention Week is a reminder that preventing impaired driving is a shared responsibility throughout the year.

If you suspect someone may be driving while impaired, trust your instincts and contact police right away.

File #: 26-43588, 26-43666, 26-44027, 26-44009, 26-44129, 26-44183, 26-44464