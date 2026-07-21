Pedestrian bridge construction underway to connect Kiln Creek with Elmsdale shopping district

Photo showing the area where the bridge is being built to connect Klin Creek and Elmsdale Shopping Centre. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: Construction is underway on a new pedestrian bridge spanning the Nine Mile River that will provide residents of the growing Kiln Creek development with direct access to the Elmsdale Shopping Centre.

The developer announced that work on the bridge is progressing, with the structure expected to open in late summer 2026.

Once complete, it will create a more convenient connection between the master-planned community and nearby businesses, including Sobeys, Canadian Tire, RONA, Dollarama, Scotiabank, and other retailers.

Residents are being reminded that the bridge remains an active construction site and is not open to the public while work continues.

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The Elmsdale Shopping Centre is pictured. (Submitted photo)

The pedestrian bridge is expected to improve connectivity for the expanding Kiln Creek neighbourhood, which is planned to include approximately 1,500 homes, townhouses and apartments, along with future commercial development.

It has been designed to provide walkable access to nearby services while accommodating continued residential growth.

The project also aligns with broader infrastructure improvements in the area.

The Municipality of East Hants has identified active transportation connections between Highway 214 and the Kiln Creek development as a priority as the community continues to expand.