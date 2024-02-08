Penguins Fraser, Durno, Comeau, Meagher named NSJHL All Stars

LANTZ: Four members of the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins have been named all stars by the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.

The rosters for the all-star teams were announced this week by the NSJHL.

East Hants, who plays out of the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, landed three forwards and a defenceman on the first and second all star teams.

Named to the first team all star squad was Devin Meagher, a right winger, and defender Noah Comeau

Meagher has led the offence for the Pens with 21 goals and 30 points in 24 games played this season.

He has also had 24 penalty minutes. Three of the goals were on the power-play and five were short-handed.

Comeau has eight goals and 21 assists in 23 games played, racking up 10 penalty minutes.

On the second all star team was right-winger Logan Durno and Captain Brody Fraser, a left-winger.

Durno is the team leader in points scoring 13 goals and picking up 22 assists in 22 games played.

He has 10 penalty minutes. Three of his goals were with the man advantage while he has one short-handed tally.

Fraser is fifth in teams coring with 13 goals and 27 points through 22 games played.

The Nine Mile River product also has six penalty minutes.

Three of his 13 goals were scored on the power-play.