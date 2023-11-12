PHOTOS: Hundreds attend Waverley Legion’s Remembrance Day service

MAIN PHOTO: These four girls all were proud to carry and lay this wreath in honour of a family member at the service. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: It may have been damp and Mother Nature provided a mixture of weather starting as sprinkles then rain and before one knew the sun shone through as hundreds gathered at the Waverley Legion for the Remembrance Day service.

The service saw RCMP veterans and retired members along with some Legion members do the traditional march in as the crowd awaited the start of the service shortly before 11 a.m.

At the service there was special guest providing entertainment to those at the Waverley Legion. They were the Canadian Military Wives Choir, who started the ceremony off with O Canada and capped it off with God Save The King.

Clan Farquharson stopped by to get the crowd going for a short time.

Tammy Adams also provided afternoon entertainment for the crowd that remained at the Legion.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In between there was the traditional Remembrance Day service music and then plenty of wreaths laid by local residents in memory of loved ones or businesses in honour of all who served.

At the end of the ceremony most if not all who were there took their poppy off and placed it on a wreath that had been laid at the cenotaph.

MLA and Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong and Councillor Cathy Deagle-Gammon laid wreaths at the Windsor Junction ceremony.

MP Darrell Samson attended the service in Beaver Bank, before stopping by the Waverley Legion reception.

(Healey photo)

Ann Steele carries a wreath. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Members of the Canadian Military Wives Choir. 9Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

RCMP veterans/retired march in. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is the edited LIVESTREAM video of the Remembrance Day service. We thank MP Darrell Samson and Merida Law for supporting the livestream making it possible to happen.

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media:

Joe Cormier plays The Last Post. (Healey photo)

Cheema athletes. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Two youths carry the WMES wreath to the cenotaph. (Healey photo)

Waverley Legion President Gerald Burgess. (Healey photo)

Alaister Cox carries the wreath in honour of a family member. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Dave Carroll and his dad. (Healey photo)

RCMP Members/veterans/retired stand at the service in Waverley. (Healey photo)