Singer Bradford to release debut single Naive on Nov. 19 in Halifax

EAST HANTS/FALL RIVER: A young singer from East Hants will be releasing her debut single later this month – and she’s inviting everyone to come on out.

Sarah Bradford, from the Elmsdale area, will release Naïve her debut single at The Carleton Halifax on Nov. 19.

The event is being put on by Joyful Sounds Music Studio in Fall River, where Bradford is a longtime student.

Bradford, a student at Hants East Rural High in Milford, has been crushing it lately as a singer/songwriter.

Sarah Bradford’s debut single release poster. (The Carleton photo)

Alongside her teacher, Miss Izra at Joyful Sounds, Bradford’s two openings acts will be Sylvie Aulenback and Mckenna Dickson.

Bradford hits The Carleton Halifax stage on Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the show are now on sale and can be purchased for $10 each at the following link:

https://www.thecarleton.ca/events/sarah-bradford/