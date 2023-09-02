MAIN PHOTO: An LWF Warrior hustles for home after a play in the first against East Hants. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS: The LWF Warriors used a five-plus run inning to break open a close contest and didn’t look back as they opened the U-15 A Tier 2 provincials with a victory on Sept. 1.

LWF had got out to a 2-0 lead before the host East Hants Nationals clawed back in a long inning to make it 2-2, although they failed to add more as the pitching and defence shut things down.

East Hants stranded two runners in what could have been a bigger inning and given them the lead.

That allowed LWF an opportunity a couple innings later, and they didn’t miss.

The Warriors hit and hit and used a few walks to their advantage as they scored five runs to make it 7-2.

LWF would add four more runs to make it an 11-4 final score and a winning start to the provincials for the Fall River/Windsor Junction based team.

Here are some game action photos we snapped with our EOS R10 camera (its first use at a sports event):

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The LWF catcher gives a high five to the pitcher after a solid inning. (Healey photo)

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois threw out the ceremonial pitch during the opening ceremonies.

Action at the championship continues all weekend at the Enfield Legion field with the final set for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Nationals get back in action Saturday with games at 9 a.m. against Kentville and 2 p.m. when they take on Berwick.

Meanwhile, LWF will be back in action at 11:30 a.m. against Prospect on Field 2 at Findley Park in North Noel Road, before returning to Enfield for a 4:30 p.m. tilt against Cole Harbour.

A Nationals player hustles to third base. (Healey photo)

The pitcher for the LWF Warriors dishes the ball hard towards the plate. (Healey photo)

An East Hants National just misses making contact with the ball during game play in Enfield. (Healey photo)

An LWF Warrior hustles for home after a play in the first against East Hants. (Healey photo)

The LWF runner readies to steal second or get back on first if needed. (Healey photo)