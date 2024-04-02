FALL RIVER: It was a night of musical entertainment in the from of students showcasing their love for music on March 27.

The night began with members of the Lockview High band and jazz band performing, before getting into music performed by students either individually or as a duo/group.

Student Chloe Sampson gave the crowd a performance of an original song, which had the crowd very appreciative.

At the end of the night, one of the host emcees put his all into playing the bagpipes for at least three-plus minutes and it was something the crowd of fellow peers, family members and other friends enjoyed.

Once he was done there was a huge round of applause, not just for that student but all of the students who were brave to get up on stage and play some music.

The Laker News was able to stop in to get some photos of the musical showcase, known as a Coffee House/Lockview’s Got Talent.

Here are some of the better photos we snapped.

Unfortunately we can’t include every photo of all the students we took, or this photo story would go on forever.

Students perform and dance to the music. (Healey photo)

Chloe Sampson performs an original. (Healey photo)

