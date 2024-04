MEMPHIS, TENN.: A Waverley track and field athlete keeps adding to her NCAA Division 1 medal case.

Julia Konigshofer not only won another medal at the Joey Haines Invite this past weekend in Women’s Javelin, she set a new personal record.

Konigshofer, a Lockview High alum, threw for 45.52 metres, which put the throw into a personal record for the young woman.

The throw was good enough to help her earn a silver medal result.