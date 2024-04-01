CARROLL’S CORNER: Hundreds of children came out for Easter Eggstravaganza at the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre, put on by Susan Fillmore Realtor.
There was two egg hunts, one in the new playground and one along the trail, plus some Easter crafts, an Easter Bunny walk for prizes, and photos with the Easter Bunny.
There was also facepainting done by some young girls who were helping Fillmore out (and are friends with her daughter Maggie).
Food donations for the Musquodoboit Valley Food Bank were collected as well.
Video story sponsored by: Susan Fillmore Realtor
Video shot by: Pat Healey
Video edited by: Matt Dagley
