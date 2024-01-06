PHOTOS: New Year’s Day Levees in Waverley; Wellington; Fall River

FALL RIVER: there were plenty of spots for residents to dance in the New Year on January 1 with New Year’s Levee events at three main locations.
Levee Day fun was had at the Wellington-Fletchers Lake Station House where Sam Moon, Dave MacKeigan and friends entertained the standing-room only crowd.
At the Waverley Legion, it was the James band that had the toes tapping for attendees at the event.
Meanwhile, around the corner on Fall River Road, the crowd enjoyed the sounds of Jeff Boinang and a feed of wings form the Fall River Lions Club.
Here are some photos from the Levee Day fun as we attended all three for some coverage.
Wellington-Fletchers Lake Station House:
Waverley Legion New Year’s Levee Day:
LWF Hall in Fall River:
