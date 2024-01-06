PHOTOS: New Year’s Day Levees in Waverley; Wellington; Fall River

FALL RIVER: there were plenty of spots for residents to dance in the New Year on January 1 with New Year’s Levee events at three main locations.

Levee Day fun was had at the Wellington-Fletchers Lake Station House where Sam Moon, Dave MacKeigan and friends entertained the standing-room only crowd.

At the Waverley Legion, it was the James band that had the toes tapping for attendees at the event.

Meanwhile, around the corner on Fall River Road, the crowd enjoyed the sounds of Jeff Boinang and a feed of wings form the Fall River Lions Club.

Here are some photos from the Levee Day fun as we attended all three for some coverage.

Wellington-Fletchers Lake Station House:

Dave Mackeigan. (Healey photo)

A game of pool was ongoing and had these youngsters entertained. (Healey photo)

The Levee was a good time to catch up with friends in Wellington. 9Healey photo)

It was standing room only in Wellington. (Healey photo)

Sam Moon. (Healey photo)

Waverley Legion New Year’s Levee Day:

The crowd was kept entertained by the James band in Waverley. (Healey photo)

The James Band. (Healey photo)

LWF Hall in Fall River:

The Levee was a good time amongst friends at the LWF Hall. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Conversations are better over wings from the Lions Club. (Healey photo)

Ringing in 2024 with a few beverages at Levee Day. (Healey photo)

Jeff Bonang belts out a tune at the LWF Hall. (Healey photo)

The Schimpf family enjoyed Levee Day at the LWF Hall. (Healey photo)