ELMSDALE: An obituary for the man who died in a two-vehicle collision in Elmsdale on Thursday morning describes him as a “man of very few words but his laugh could be heard from any room in the house.”

James Gordon Stuart MacLeod, 37, was born in Halifax, and was the son of Gordon and Sylvia (Amos) MacLeod of Dutch Settlement.

He is survived by his wife, Chelsea and their beautiful daughter, Ryleigh Marie – who truly was the center of her dad’s world.

In the Online obituary posted on Ettinger’s Funeral Home website, it says at a very early age James spent his time with his father and brother working in the woods with the team of horses, Jim and June.

The post continues saying James enjoyed working within the construction industry, especially operating heavy equipment. He loved four wheeling with the boys, spending time with his girls and his family.

“You knew when he was there, but in the next moment everyone’s asking where’s Jim and then he would be gone,” the obituary said.

Besides his parents, James is survived by his sister, Samantha (Jason) Matheson; brother, Randy (Shauna); half siblings, Rick (Penny), Travis, Elaine (Mark) McIntyre, Tammy (Ken) Daigle, John (Bonnie) and brother-in-law, Devin Paul. As well as many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank all of the first responders at the scene.

“We will be forever grateful to have known and loved the wonderful man and father that you were,” said the obituary post. “Your girls love you forever and ever.”

Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2024 with funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 9, both in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie, Pastor Donald Dunn officiating.

The funeral service will be live streamed.

In Lieu of flowers the family will set up a trust fund in James daughter’s name by emailing: ryleighstrust@gmail.com

Tributes, words of comfort and memories of James may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com