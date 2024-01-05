Police charge Lower Sackville man in drugs/weapons investigation

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 56-year-old Lower Sackville man has been arrested as part of a drug and weapons investigation by Halifax District RCMP’s Community Action Response Team (CART).

Cpl. Gui Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said that two vehicles were also seized from the man when he was arrested.

He said in December 2023, CART received information that a man was trafficking drugs, targeting unhoused people in the Lower Sackville area.

“During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the man was selling drugs in exchange for cash or bartered items, such as gift cards, from a camper he had parked on public property on Cobequid Road,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On Jan. 5, RCMP CART, assisted by the RCMP Street Crime Unit and Halifax District RCMP general duty officers, executed a search warrant at the camper and safely arrested the 56-year-old Lower Sackville man.

He was driving back to the camper in a Ford pickup truck.

During a search of the vehicles, officers located and seized items such as cocaine, pills (suspected opioids), a conducted energy weapon, a crossbow, replica firearms (.357 caliber revolver and a break-barrel air rifle), ammunition, sensory irritant, cash, gift cards and unstamped tobacco.

The man is being held in custody, Cpl. Tremblay said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The man was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 5 to face numerous charges including, but not limited, to:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (two counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Weapon Obtained by the Commission of an Offence

ADVERTISEMENT:

Inspector Cory Bushell, Operations Officer East, Halifax District RCMP, said it was alarming that the accused targeted vulnerable unhoused people.

“Our officers will continue to work with partners to help promote the safety of people experiencing homelessness in this area,” said Insp. Bushell.

The investigation remains ongoing, said Cpl. Tremblay.

File #: 23-154035