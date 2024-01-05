Haverstock, MWF Cyclones capture U13C Force Cup title

FALL RIVER: A three-goal third period lifted the Metro West Force Cyclones to the U13C Force Cup girls hockey championship last month.

The Cyclones trailed the Metro West Force Lighting 4-2 into the third period, before they rattled off three unanswered goals for the victory and the championship banner.

The tournament also saw the Metro East Inferno Fire participate.

Leading the third period attack was Fall River’s own Josie Haverstock; Savannah Whynot; and Anika Farquhar who had the game winner at 10:41 of the final stanza.

Farquhar scored in the first period to cut the Lighting’s lead to 2-1 and Sierra Fry made the game 3-2 with her second period tally.

Ava Maguiness had two assists, while single helpers came off the sticks of Everly Toole; Autumn Fox; and Liv MacKenzie.

Haverstock, a defenceman, also had a penalty late in the third, but her teammates killed it off to hold onto the win.

Isabella Furlong earned the goaltending win between the pipes for the Cyclones.

In earlier round-robin play at the Force Cup, the Cyclones lost to the Lightning 5-0; beat Metro East Inferno 4-3; tied the Lightning 5-5; and then tied the Inferno fire 2-2.