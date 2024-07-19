PHOTOS/VIDEO: Amazing pep rally for Olympian Sloan MacKenzie

WAVERLEY: It was a medal-worthy atmosphere at Cheema Aquatic Club on Wednesday afternoon.

The club was holding a pep rally for Olympian Sloan MacKenzie who will compete with Katie Vincent in just days in C-2, 500-metres representing Canada on the Olympic stage at Paris 2024.

Vincent, who has been MacKenzie’s canoeing partner for the past few years, was at Cheema to support her teammate alongside approximately 150 plus others, some who are up-and-coming Cheema athletes at the Waverley club.

Champions Way off Cobequid Road had vehicles parked alongside it, and so did the driveway into Cheema as people came to support one of their own right here from Windsor Junction.

Bruce Rainnie with the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame was on hand, and emceed the event.

Andrew Healy, representing McDonald’s (Dave Murray), spoke a few words on behalf of Murray, a Cheema alumni, before MacKenzie had a short q & a with Rainnie.

The Dirty Blonde beer can with Sloan’s photo from Nine Locks. (Dagley Media photo)

It was announced at the event that MacKenzie will make history at the Olympics- becoming the first Nova Scotia woman to compete in canoe.

MacKenzie was asked several questions about her journey to get to the Olympics.

After the event was over, Vincent and MacKenzie had a photo with the legend Frank Garner.

It was unveiled at the event that Nine Locks Brewing had created a beer can emblazoned with a photo of MacKenzie, and they were on sale for those in attendance to purchase with money going to support N.S. Athletes and MacKenzie through CANFund.

Here is our video story capturing the special moments that were as the crowd and Cheema family came out.

Video sponsored by Dave Murray’s McDonald’s.

Video shot by: Matt Dagley

MP Darrell Samson, Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon, HRM Mayoral candidate Waye Mason, and newly announced Liberal MLA Candidate Elizabeth Booth were at the pep rally.

Each gave MacKenzie some encouraging words towards her efforts at Paris 2024.

Katue Vincent center and Frank Garner, a legend at Cheema. (Dagley Media photo)

Andrew Healy, with McDonald’s, speaks on behalf of Dave Murray. (Dagley Media photo)

There was lots of Canadian pride being shown with flags for all at the pep rally. (Dagley Media photo)

The docks where Sloan MacKenzie has used in her journey to the Olympics. (Dagley Media photo)