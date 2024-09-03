NORTH NOEL ROAD: The community of Hants North showed how much their Olympian means to them coming out in full force on Sunday night to celebrate him.

Wyatt Sanford, dubbed the Kennetcook Kid, returned to a champions homecoming at the Amphitheatre at Findley Park in North Noel Road as throngs of community members from Hants North and across East Hants turned out to welcome the bronze medal winning boxer home.

The celebration included a parade from the Kennetcook fire hall with fire trucks from various surrounding Hants North communities; a community float; and a truck hauling a trailer with Wyatt and wife Pam, along with Municipality of East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston; Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald and Kings Hants MP Kody Blois on board.

Wyatt and Pam waved to the crowd from inside a makeshift boxing ring.

There was a lot of cheers from the crowd and Wyatt even gave out high fives to some youngsters and adults as they came to congratulate him as the trailer passed them on its way to the Amphitheatre, where the celebration would kick into high gear.

The banner on Wyatt’s parade float. (Healey photo)

As Wyatt got off the trailer, he had many people coming up to shake his hand.

Some young kids came by asking him to autograph the free flags that were handed out just prior to the parade arrival, along with signing kids shirts and even a hat that had been signed by him after the Tokyo Olympics.

Wyatt even got to sign a young kids cast.

Olympian Wyatt Sanford speaks to the crowd. (Dagley Media photo)

Once he got a break in the autographs, he was asked to the stage where the party got started.

Wyatt spoke for a short time, thanking the crowd and support he has received, continuing to credit that support for his inspiration and pushing him to bring home an Olympic medal for them.

There were a few other speeches, before things turned over to the musical entertainment and then fireworks at dusk.

But the autograph signing wasn’t done, as more people lined up to get an Olympian’s signature from Wyatt at the back of the stage.

Wyatt signs an autograph on a flag that was given out to those in the crowd. (Healey photo)

In her speech, Warden Roulston summarized what Wyatt means to the area, Nova Scotia, and Canada.

“You are the best ambassador that this area, these communities, the municipality, this province and even this country could have,” said Roulston to cheers from the large crowd.

Check it all out in our video story, sponsored by E-Commerce Solutions by Canucks Inc.

Video shot by: Matt Dagley of Dagley Media

VIDEO:

MLA John A. MacDonald speaks as Wyatt stands to the left. (Dagley Media photo)

Noel Fire was among the fire trucks in the parade to the park for Wyatt’s celebration. (Healey photo)

Wyatt’s mom Angela Sanford speaks to the crowd at Findley Park. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey interviews Olympian Wyatt Sanford during a break in signing autographs. (Dagley Media photo)

MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston speaks at the celebration. (Dagley Media photo)

A flag flies on the Amphitheatre at Findley Park. (Dagley Media photo)

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois. (Dagley Media photo)