WAVERLEY: It’s that time of the year – Waverley Gold Rush Days is next week, Sept. 11- 15.

The community event is put on by a dedicated group of volunteers that is supported through the Waverley Community Association and the Waverley Heritage Musuem.

This year, Henderson Electrical is a major sponsor making the event possible.

The fun begins with a Crib Tournament on Sept. 11 at the Waverley Legion for those 19-years-old plus. It will begin at 7 p.m.

On Thursday Sept 12, a Chocolate Bar Bingo will be held at the Legion starting at 5:30 p.m. for those who are five-years-old and up. Admission is: One bar is three cards and two bars is six cards.

Family Trivia Night will be held Sept. 12 at the Village Green at the corner of Rocky Lake Drive and Hwy 2 (Station 41 fire department) at 6:45 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets for this event

Wing Night will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Waverley Legion.

On Friday September 13, Fish and Chips will take place at the Legion running from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

At night, the big fun is set to be had at the annual Gold Rush Days Klondike Night beginning at 7 p.m. at the Waverley Legion.

There will be Casino Games; Live Auction; and music by DJ MoBounce.

Admission is $20. Cash only for this 19+ event.

If you are going to indulge in some beverages, please plan ahead to have a safe drive home.

The real fun will that makes Gold Rush Days so memorable for those young and young at heart will begin at the Village Green on Sept. 14 at 11 am and run until 3 p.m. Its Family Fun Day on the Green.

There will be amusements; bouncy castles; a BBQ in support of LWF baseball and the Duck Dive Draw at 2:30 p.m.

The cost for this is $10 each or $25 per family of three-plus kids. It is cash only for admittance.

Chicken Burgers will be served at the Heritage Museum from 11 am to 2 p.m.

The Waverley Animal Hospital will be sponsoring a dunk tank at 2 p.m. on the Village Green as part of a Paws for A Cause fundriaser. You can get the chance to dunk a doctor!

There will be facepainting and body art as well . This is by donation to support Spay Day Cat Rescue.

Things will cool off for a few hours before its Evening on the Village Green, which will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

This will include food trucks (some to be announced) and the Gold Rush concert featuring the popular crooners Shaydid.

At 9 pm, the Fireworks will boom up and over Waverley, presented by Henderson Electrical.

The final day of Gold Rush on Sept. 15 has several events at McDonald Sports Park and the Village Green, plus the Heritage Museum taking place.

A Show N’ Shine Antique Car Show, presented by Wayne’s Hot Rods & Customs, will take over the Village Green from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MF Sweets & Coffee will be on site for those in attendance.

A Kids 1.5 KM Race will take place for those 12 & under at the Sports Park. It starts at 10 a.m.

A Gold Treasure Hunt for those 7 & under will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. also at McDonald Sports Park.

Folks can enjoy the new Barry Dalrymple Gathering Place pavillion at the Sports Park while enjoying either of those events.

Also on Sept. 15, there will be a Gold Panning Demonstration with Prospector & Geologist Fred Walsh at 1:30 p.m. at the Heritage Museum.

The Heritage Museum will also have tours on SEPT 14 from 11-2 p.m. and SEPT. 15 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

That wil cap off the 2024 Gold Rush Days event.

Keep an eye on the Gold Rush Days Facebook page here – https://www.facebook.com/groups/2509050498 – for updates with events due to any weather.